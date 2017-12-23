Working at Christmas? Modesto synagogue serves up dinner to first responders, seniors

First responders who work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will once again be treated to dinner by members of Congregation Beth Shalom, a synagogue in Modesto.
For the 10th year, the congregation will serve hot meals to first responders who work that day. “They also deliver meals to about 50 home bound seniors who will not receive their usual meal from the Meals on Wheels Program,” the synagogue dais in a news release.
Meals are delivered to authorities who work at the Stanislaus County Jail downtown and the Public Safety Center as well as emergency dispatchers and juvenile hall and ambulance employees.
Hot meals are also served on a “walk-in” or “to-go” basis for any Police, Sheriff, CHP, Firefighter, Paramedic/ambulance personnel between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Eve, and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Christmas Day.
The menu consists of homemade vegetarian lasagne, cheese biscuits donated by Red Lobster, salad, and homemade desserts.
Between 200 and 300 meals are served or delivered each year.
