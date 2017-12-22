More Videos 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto Pause 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 0:59 Remembering the homeless who died in 2017 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:11 Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres 2:11 See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 1:10 Scene from fatal crash near Turlock 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Where you can go snow sledding – in Modesto Shelter Cove Community Church has really blown out its Christmas celebration. The Coffee Road church had a company blow an estimated 15 tons of snow for its free sledding hill, which opened at noon Friday. Shelter Cove Community Church has really blown out its Christmas celebration. The Coffee Road church had a company blow an estimated 15 tons of snow for its free sledding hill, which opened at noon Friday. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Shelter Cove Community Church has really blown out its Christmas celebration. The Coffee Road church had a company blow an estimated 15 tons of snow for its free sledding hill, which opened at noon Friday. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com