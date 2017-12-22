Around the Region (12/23/17)

ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Never miss a local story.
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The warming hut will start on Thanksgiving Day and continue through the month of March. The hut will be open every weekend. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
CERES
What: Dental and Vision Clinic
When: Sunday, Jan. 14
Where: Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave.
Info: The Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church will be offering a free one-day dental and vision clinic. They are currentling seeking dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, nurses and volunteers. Many people in our community are lacking dental and vision coverage. Patients that visit the Life Hope Center will receive free dental care or free vision screening with free glasses. Medical professionals will be covered by liability insurance for this event. For more information or to learn how you may become a volunteer contact Kara at the Ceres SDA Church 209-538-1024 or visit www.LifeHopeCentersCentral.com.
NATIONAL
What: Freedom Award Nomination
When: Through Dec. 31
Where: Online
Info: Does your employer go above and beyond in support of a Guardsmen or Reservist? The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award nominations are open through Dec. 31. Nominations for the Freedom Award must come from a Guard or Reserve service member, or their family members, employed by the organization they are nominating. Service members can nominate large and small employers from a broad cross-section of America, including health, transportation, hospitality, entertainment and many others. For more information about the Freedom Award, or for how to nominate your employer, visit www.FreedomAward.mil.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 31st annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are now being accepted using the web-based competition management system client.smarterentry.com/tcaa. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 22 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at www.Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will be accepting entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787, email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org or visit www.Infocus-tcaa.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, Jan. 8
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. A presentation by Bob Boulton on Birds will be the Guest Speaker. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Holli at 209-620-0406.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: A Wood Colony farmer presented the Board of Trade with a 52-pound Tom Watson watermelon. The secretary, George T. McCabe, accepted the watermelon that was to be displayed in the Trade office. The watermelon was grown by A. V. Fraze. It was noted that in Stanislaus County, farmers produced all kinds of fruits including grains and vegetable throuhgout the year. Additionally, Mr. Fraze earned $2,000 for the year from his eleven acres of beans. His farm also had peanuts, red kidney and Mexican red beans and white field corn.
Comments