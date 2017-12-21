Vigils in Modesto, Turlock remember the homeless

More Videos 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto Pause 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 0:28 Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 0:44 Fatal officer-involved shooting in Modesto 0:59 Remembering the homeless who died in 2017 0:55 'There's a strong "Refer Madness" component going on up here.' Calaveras Country ponders banning commercial marijuana farms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Remembering the homeless who died in 2017 On the longest night of the year, scores gathered in Modesto on Thursday evening to remember the roughly 40 homeless men and women who died in Stanislaus County in the last year. On the longest night of the year, scores gathered in Modesto on Thursday evening to remember the roughly 40 homeless men and women who died in Stanislaus County in the last year. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

