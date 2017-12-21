Around the Region (12/22/17)

MODESTO
What: CA-10 Democratic Debate #3
When: Friday, Jan. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club will present, “The Road to the Capitol Series, Debate #3” at the Gallo Center for the Arts, in the Foster Family Theater. The debate will feature those candidates still active in the Congressional race for California District seat 10, representing Stanislaus and southern San Joaquin counties. Doors open at 6 p.m., with tables by candidates and other interested organizations in the lobby. The debate will start at 7 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Jeff Jardine. The event is free, however, tickets must be obtained thru Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/cd-10-road-to-the-capitol-debate-series. What are your values? For more information email Jessica Self at jessica_self@live.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture - “The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum invites the public to its next lecture and book signing. Presenter Lynn Downey will discuss, “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”. The lecture and book signing will be in the museum’s carriage house. Downey will discuss Strauss’s iconic garment but also talk about how little is known about Strauss. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with light refreshments, with the lecture to begin at 2 p.m. The even is free for museum members, $10 non-members. For more information call the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snow-shoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. starting time. Snow shoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. to make sure there are adequate snow shoes available. If you use the park's snowshoes you must stay with the guide. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snow-shoe walks take about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: The Hilmar Covenant Church will have a 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through to March 17, 2018. Meeting will be offered in the Hilmar Covenant Church Family Center; free of charge and open to any adult in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A personal workbook is provided at a cost of $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
MANTECA
What: Jingle Jam - The Big Give
When: Saturday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Church, 17900 Comconex Road
Info: The Cornerstone Community Church invites the public to its Jingle Jam - The Big Give event. There will be live music, games, kid-friendly comedy centered around the true meaning of Christmas and more. There will also be a special guest appearances from the "Frozen" cast - Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf. Every child will receive a special gift. Cost is $5. For more information contact the church office at 209-825-1220 or email office@cornerstonemanteca.com or visit www.cornerstonemanteca.com/events.
75 YEARS AGO: During the most recent summer, Modesto students earned a total of $331,225. The summary of the work by local public school students was released by J. H. Bradley, superintendent of Modesto City Schools. The total number 2,506 students worked during summer vacation and earned; from Roosevelt School - $21,025; Modesto High School - $205,500; and Modesto Junio College - $104,700. Average earnings ranged from $36.85 for girls at Roosevelt School to $339.52 for boys at MJC, with some earning more than $800 in the bay area shipyards. All for an average 9.34 weeks worked or 120,962 man hours of labor.
