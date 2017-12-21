News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/11/17)

Bee Staff Reports

December 21, 2017 12:36 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Nov. 30

GONCALVES: Kelli and Joseph, Atwater, boy

RUIZ-TINOCO: Guadalupe, Turlock, girl

ALVAREZ: Jacqueline, Delhi, girl

Dec. 1

LEFEVRE: Candice and Bob, Turlock, girl

MORALES: Mayra, Delhi, girl

Dec. 2

ESKANDAI: Cassandra, Turlock, girl

Dec. 3

SMITH: Patrice, Merced, girl

MARTINEZ: Margarita and Manuel Magana, Turlock, boy

MCGINNIS: Stephanie and Shawn Spaulding, Turlock, boy

Dec. 4

LOCKE: Jenna and Michael, Hilmar, girl

Dec. 5

VENEGAS: Jaqueline and Amadeo Amezcua, Turlock, boy

CORCHADO: Lorena and Victor, Denair, boy

CASTIGLIONE: Tiffany and John, Stevinson, boy

Dec. 6

CHAVEZ: Maricela and Calderon Martinez, Delhi, girl

ZUNIGA: Ivonne and Cristian, Turlock, boy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres 1:11

Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres

View More Video