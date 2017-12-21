Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/11/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Nov. 30
GONCALVES: Kelli and Joseph, Atwater, boy
RUIZ-TINOCO: Guadalupe, Turlock, girl
ALVAREZ: Jacqueline, Delhi, girl
Dec. 1
LEFEVRE: Candice and Bob, Turlock, girl
MORALES: Mayra, Delhi, girl
Dec. 2
ESKANDAI: Cassandra, Turlock, girl
Dec. 3
SMITH: Patrice, Merced, girl
MARTINEZ: Margarita and Manuel Magana, Turlock, boy
MCGINNIS: Stephanie and Shawn Spaulding, Turlock, boy
Dec. 4
LOCKE: Jenna and Michael, Hilmar, girl
Dec. 5
VENEGAS: Jaqueline and Amadeo Amezcua, Turlock, boy
CORCHADO: Lorena and Victor, Denair, boy
CASTIGLIONE: Tiffany and John, Stevinson, boy
Dec. 6
CHAVEZ: Maricela and Calderon Martinez, Delhi, girl
ZUNIGA: Ivonne and Cristian, Turlock, boy
