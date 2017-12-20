A homeless encampment and site of fires. Now, Modesto strip mall is being demolished.

Demolition has begun at a Modesto strip mall where police recently discovered a large encampment of dozens of homeless people living inside.
The property at Yosemite Boulevard and South Santa Cruz Avenue has been a nuisance since at least August when a new owner evicted the last few remaining tenants.
There have been multiple fires there this year, including one Tuesday night, 15 hours after some 40 people were found trespassing on the property.
The new owner had plans to demolish the 1940s-era buildings and construct a gas station, but he did not move quickly enough so the city intervened in October after the fires became a safety issue.
Never miss a local story.
On Oct. 4, the city ordered the owner to demolish the buildings within 30 days. The owner did not comply, even after an extension. So on Dec. 1, the city began charging him $1,000 a day until Monday, when he got the demolition permit, said City of Modesto spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The Modesto Police Department’s beat health unit and the HEART team, a partnership between Modesto’s police and fire departments, both of which work with the homeless, had been working with Stanislaus County advocates to offer services to the people living in the buildings since the large encampment was discovered there three weeks ago.
But when demolition crews showed up Tuesday morning, they found about 40 people still squatting in and around the building. They called police, and within an hour or so, all had either left or were escorted off the property by the beat health unit.
The Modesto Fire Department also responded to the scene Tuesday morning to check the roof for any remaining people. Because they had been there several times previously for fires, Battalion Chief Tim Tietjen said crews developed a specific plan for that property in the likely event future fires.
Sure enough, they were called back to property shortly before midnight Tuesday.
“Fifteen hours earlier they had removed 40 people from a building 15 yards away, so you have to ask yourself, ‘Where did those 40 people go?’ ” Tietjen said.
The crew had planned to make an initial search of the building to ensure no one was inside but then switched to an offensive mode, battling the blaze from the outside. Tietjen said all the previous fires, along with any structural modifications made by people living inside, created a risk of collapse.
The fire attack plan will remain in place as demolition, expected to take about two weeks, continues.
Modesto police also have ordered increased patrols at the property until the work is complete.
The new owner did not return a call to a Bee reporter but told a Bee photographer at the scene that in addition to a gas station, he plans to have a fast food restaurant on the property.
The site has been home to many businesses over the decades including Modesto’s first coin dry cleaning, a flower and pet shop and a ceramic studio.
In 1996, V&V Oriental Market opened in one of the spaces that faces Yosemite. Fifteen years later it was the scene of a triple homicide.
The owner, his wife and their developmentally disabled daughter were shot to death during a robbery by three known Asian gang members.
Comments