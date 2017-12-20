Looking to party this New Year's Eve? Modesto options for adults and families alike

Whether bidding adieu to auld lang syne (that would be “good old times” according to ye olde Internet) or telling 2017 to buzz off already, a toast of farewell and fresh-year welcome is in order.
If you’re looking to do your New Year’s Eve toasting along with other party-minded people, there’s good news – the region has plenty of places for you to do just that. Revelry abounds with plenty of adult libations promised as well as several options for the entire family.
Some of the following events set across the Modesto and Mother Lode regions for Sunday, Dec. 31, require reservations and it would be wise to call ahead for reservations at some others.
For Adults
Barking’ Dog Grill Celebration: This downtown restaurant and live music hub will have entertainment and a special menu (along with its regular menu) available. Music will be played by David Dow, Mattea Overstreet, Martin Martinez and Michael McDowell. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. $15 cover includes party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Reserve at 209-543-4261.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball: Dress to impress at The Boardroom’s annual Masquerade Ball. The event features music and DJs. Cocktail attire and masks strongly suggested. 9 p.m. The Boardroom, 1528 J St., Modesto. $20 advance; $25 at the door. 209-409-8665.
A Black & White Affair: Local country duo Cottonwood Creek headlines this New Year’s Eve show. Also performing will be Cradle of Sound and DJ Jason Gulley. The event features three party rooms, a balloon drop and champagne toast. 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Clarion Inn, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. Reservations at 209-521-1612. www.events209.com.
Palladium’s 2018 New Year’s Eve: Headlining is Banda La Troyana with five DJs also playing music from hip-hop to old school to salsa in four separate party rooms. Festivities include a champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop, party favors and more. 8 p.m. Palladium Nightclub, 950 10th St., Modesto. $10-$25 advance. 209-522-8899.
Surla’s New Year’s Eve Bash: Special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu available for $100. A DJ will provide the entertainment with a toast and party favors at midnight. Starts at 6 p.m. Surla’s, 431 12th St., Modesto. 209-550-5555.
Crocodile’s New Year’s Eve Party: An all-you-can-eat prime rib buffet will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. at this nightclub for $40. Those who just want to ring in the new year without the meal pay $20. Crocodile’s Nightclub, 1745 Prescott Road, Modesto. 209-544-1962.
Black & White Masquerade Ball: This indoor/outdoor party features DJ Invisible playing favorite songs from the passing year with an option to dance under the stars at the Tiki Lounge. 8 p.m. 932 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Cover charge TBD. 209-577-9969.
Climax New Year’s Eve Party: DJ G-Money and DJ Jag mix it up for this event where patrons are advised to “dress to impress.” Two dance floors will be available and there will be a balloon drop and countdown to midnight. 9 p.m. Climax Night Club, 607 7th St., Modesto. $10. 209-602-7598.
Francesca’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: DJ Ja Boy will lead the dancing all night before a midnight balloon drop at this Patterson venue inside the Best Western Inn. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Francesca’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2959 Speno Drive, Patterson. $20 advance, $25 at the door includes two drink tickets, champagne toast and party favors. 209-892-5300.
Red Event Center New Year’s Gala: Enjoy live music from Los Niteliters along with a Champagne toast and party favors. 7 p.m. Red Event Center, 921 8th St., Modesto. $30 presale; $40 door. 209-499-8550.
Black Oak Casino New Year’s Eve Party: Gotcha Covered headlines the music in the Willow Creek Lounge at Black Oak Casino from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne. $10. 209-928-9363.
Yosemite Lanes New Year’s Eve: This adults party follows the annual kids/family event earlier in the evening (see below). There will be bowling and revelry and a champagne toast at midnight. Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. $80 per lane adult party (up to six); $25 deposit required to hold the lanes. 209-524-9161.
Ralston’s Goat New Year’s Eve: This downtown Modesto restaurant has music and partying planned from 2017 deep into the first morning of 2018. Rob Hill Band, Plastic Meteor Shower and DAM play from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Then, Kolony takes the stage until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day with a buffet breakfast planned when the music stops. 1001 10 St., Modesto. Tickets are $25 advance, $35 at the door and include a champagne toast at midnight and the breakfast. 209-549-9413.
For Families
All Ages Rockin’ NYE: Mod Spot in downtown Modesto offers this event, billed as safe and fun for any age. Music will be performed by VMIRocks School of Rock bands and a magic show will be offered by Shawn Durham. 8 p.m. Mod Spot, 1220 J St., Modesto. $5. 209-200-8477.
Modesto On Ice: The seasonal skating rink in downtown offers a late-night skate up with a balloon drop and cider toast at midnight. There also will be music and games. 10 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Modesto On Ice, 11th and K streets. $20-$25. modestoonice.com.
Yosemite Lanes Family New Year’s Eve Party: Take the entire family out for an evening of bowling and fun. A party for kids begins the evening from 4 to 7 p.m., with raffles and live music and a sparkling apple cider toast at 6 p.m. Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. $65 per lane family party (up to six people); $25 deposit required to hold the lanes. 209-524-9161.
Ring in the New Year Celebration: This family event at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church includes live music, a DJ, a play area for the kids and more. Services begin the event at 6 p.m., followed by festivities at 8:30 p.m. and dinner at 9 p.m. 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. Pre-sale tickets are $35, $45 at the door for adults and includes two drink coupons; $15 and $25 for ages 10-18; free age 9 and under. www.goannunciation.org.
McHenry Bowl’s New Year’s Eve: Family-friendly bowling, apple cider or champagne toast, party favors and more. Starts at 5 p.m. McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $45 per hour lane (up to six people). 209-571-2695.
Bear Valley’s New Year’s Eve: Fireworks light up the mountains at Bear Valley after the ball drops at midnight. The family event includes live music from local group Chains Required. Music begins at 9 p.m. at Bear Valley Lodge, 265 Bear Valley Road, Bear Valley. $25 general, $15 children under age 13. 209-753-2327, www.bearvalley.com.
