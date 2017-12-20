Around the Region (12/21/17)

MODESTO
What: Traveleer’s Travel Club
When: Fridays, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Traveleer’s Travel Club invites the public to its informational meeting to learn about the clubs day trips around the region and extended trips monthly. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Thursday, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Manteca, Islamic Center of Manteca SCU, 1058 S. Union Rd., Friday, Noon to 6 p.m; Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The warming hut is now open through the month of March. The hut will be open every weekend. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
MANTECA
What: Jingle Jam - The Big Give
When: Saturday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Church, 17900 Comconex Road
Info: The Cornerstone Community Church invites the public to its Jingle Jam - The Big Give event. There will be live music, games, kid-friendly comedy centered around the true meaning of Christmas and more. There will also be a special guest appearances from the “Frozen” cast - Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf. Every child will receive a special gift. Cost is $5. For more information contact the church office at 209-825-1220 or email office@cornerstonemanteca.com or visit www.cornerstonemanteca.com/events.
50 YEARS AGO: The Highway 33 Association of Los Banos proposed that about 10 miles of the highway be rerouted down Interstate 5 and Highway 152. This proposal was opposed by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce. The association wanted to ask the state to abandon Highway 33 between Los Banos and Santa Nella, where a 3-mile stretch of Santa Nella would run down I-5 and then onto Highway 152, six miles west of town.
