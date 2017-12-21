Reading helped healing after toddler's heart stopped. Now, family spreads the words.

Reaching into the Little Free Library box on a post next to her driveway, 3 1/2-year-old Sophia Ramos pulled out a small picture book and sat down on a bench outside her front door Wednesday morning.
Her father, Daniel, quickly joined her to read, as she repeated some of the words. Their story time was short-lived, though, when the tale turned to cookies and Sophia said with a tone of interest, "Cookies?"
"You want cookies?" her dad asked, knowing full well what the answer would be. Because, apparently, Sophia's love of cookies is right up there with her love of being read to.
There was a lot of time for parents Leticia and Daniel to read to Sophia when, just a few months after turning 1, she was hospitalized for more than half a year.
The toddler was playing around their Modesto house one Saturday morning when she threw up a bit, Leticia said. Her daughter had allergies, so she initially thought it might be mucus bothering Sophia. "But she kept going, and it seemed she was choking on it."
Leticia called 911, and Sophia at some point went into cardiac arrest. It took medical responders "56 minutes of working on her" to revive the child, Daniel said.
But because her brain went without oxygen, when Sophia "woke up," she was unable to move or see, Leticia said.
Much of the following six to eight months was spent at a San Jose hospital where Sophia was receiving inpatient therapy, the Ramoses said.
Two hours away from home. No relatives around and no car. The family pretty much was restricted to the hospital grounds, with nothing much to pass the time, Leticia said.
In a playroom at the hospital, they found a book checkout box. They didn't know it at the time, but it was part of the Free Little Library network, which according to its website has more than 60,000 volunteer stewards in about 80 countries, exchanging millions of books annually.
"We started reading to her — they had a bunch of books," Leticia said. "It kind of took us out and we escaped from everything when we would read to her, and the same thing with her because at the time she couldn't see, she wasn't tracking or anything like that. It was our way of her hearing our voice without us saying anything that was meaningless."
Doctors found nothing wrong with Sophia's heart and have not determined what caused her cardiac arrest, Leticia said. But today, Sophia is doing well. She's tracking well developmentally, and their only concern is that she's a bit speech-delayed, they said. Regular story time helps with that because Sophia always "repeats the last couple of words we say" when reading, Daniel said.
When the Ramoses returned home to 309 Scout Way, off North Carpenter Road north of Maze Boulevard, they decided to create a Little Free Library box themselves. Erected about four months ago, it's among two dozen registered boxes in Modesto.
Just as checking out books was something Sophia looked forward to in the hospital, her parents said, they want other children in their neighborhood to look forward to family walks to their box. "It's giving children an opportunity maybe they don't have at their house," Daniel said.
The Ramoses' Little Free Library gets frequent visits, Leticia said, including a recent field trip by a class from Martone Elementary, which is nearly two miles away.
Overall, more books are checked out than deposited, but the family doesn't mind replenishing the supply, she said. "It's OK because we're buying books and she's reading them and then we're placing them in there."
Plus, it means so much to Sophia, whose favorite books include Berenstain Bears, Dr. Seuss and Gruffalo titles.
"She gets to change the color every month," said Leticia, who works as a behavioral therapist. "She had it glittery last month (and now has it decorated for Christmas). She puts labels in the books and checks all the time to see if anyone has donated. She has her little chair and she moves it here (by the box) sometimes, just reading and waiting for someone to come by."
The family has a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/modestolflscoutway57200, with information including story times with special guests, how to donate and check out books, and even on book delivery for those without transportation.
