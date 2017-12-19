Making spirits bright, one child at a time

Eight years ago, Modesto firefighter Justin Crone started the Letters to Santa charity, hoping to raise money to give a few needy children a new outfit and a toy each. At a fundraising dinner, he raised $7,600 and the charity helped 100 children, he said in a news release.
The effort has grown each year and now includes a golf tournament. In 2017, Letters to Santa brought in $182,000. This week, items are being delivered to 1,560 children at 12 schools in Modesto, Turlock and Ceres.
Children are nominated by teachers at the participating schools, said Crone, a Turlock resident.
Each child gets a coat, shirt, pants, shoes, socks, underwear and a toy that they asked Santa for. Participants’ siblings get a similar gift.
“Their families get a full Christmas dinner – a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, and all the fixings – so everyone can have a joyous holiday,” Crone wrote. “This year, 468 families will be enjoying one of these dinners.
Without the Letters to Santa effort, many of the children and families who participate would go without at Christmas, Crone said. .
“While their classmates get to talk about all the gifts and memories, less fortunate children sit in silence,” he said. “It is our mission to make sure every child in this county feels love and joy during Christmas.”
