Making spirits bright, one child at a time

Hailey Bizzanelli 5yrs carries a bag she received Monday, December 18, 2017 at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres, Calif. Bizzanelli and her family participated in the Letters To Santa Charity this year. The non-profit organized by Modesto firefighter Justin Crone, will help 1,560 kids at 12 different schools in Stanislaus County. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com