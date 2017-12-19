How to get discounts on food, fun and more in downtown Modesto this winter

Downtown Modesto is trying to tempt you with discounted food, fun and other fabulousness this winter.
The Downtown Modesto Partnership (DoMo) has teamed up with close to a dozen restaurants, theaters, boutiques and other businesses to offer at least 20 percent off on purchases each Tuesday now through Jan. 16. Customers don't need to sign up for anything or bring coupons to take advantage of the DoMo Discount Days, just mention the deal at checkout.
Participating businesses honoring the Tuesday discounts are:
- Modesto On Ice ($10 skating for children and adults, every session)
- Brenden Theatres ($6 movies all day, excluding “Star Wars”)
- State Theatre (20 percent off tickets for showings 6 p.m. or later)
- Gallo Center for the Arts (20 percent off specified show tickets purchased Tuesdays with discount codes)
- Ralston’s Goat (20 percent off entire menu, excluding alcohol)
- Barkin’ Dog Grill (20 percent off entire tab)
- Tresetti’s World Caffé (20 percent off gourmet burgers, gumbo, roasted garlic and brie, and sliders for the kids)
- St. Stan’s Brewing Co. (20 off one food menu item and Full Gauntlet Taster Sampler, excluding aged bourbon porter)
- Churchkey (20 percent off pizzas)
- California Beauty College (40 percent off any one service)
- Intrinsic Elements (20 percent off entire purchase, excluding sale and consignment items)
The DoMo Partnership started as a nonprofit in September 2015 to help enhance the downtown experience for shoppers and visitors. For more information go to the DoMo Partnership website at www.domopartnership.org.
