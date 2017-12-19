Around the Region (12/20/17)

MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Info: The Sons in Retirement Branch 144 presents its Ladies Day Luncheon, with featured guest singer Rachel Grider. She will perform various older songs along with traditional Christmas songs. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Wednesday, 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. and Thursday, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Manteca, Islamic Center of Manteca SCU, 1058 S. Union Rd., Friday, Noon to 6 p.m; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Calaveras fair beef exhibitor deadline
When: Thursday
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces requirements for junior livestock beef exhibitors. If you are planning to exhibit a market beef project or a replacement heifer project you must own the animal by Dec. 21. Heifers must have their brucellosis vaccine before being accepted. For more information contact the fair office at 209-736-2461 or visit www.frog-livestock.org.
What: Lecture - “The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum invites the public to its next lecture and book signing. Presenter Lynn Downey will discuss, “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”. The lecture and book signing will be in the museum’s carriage house. Downey will discuss Strauss’s iconic garment but also talk about how little is known about Strauss. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with light refreshments, with the lecture to begin at 2 p.m. The even is free for museum members, $10 non-members. For more information call the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: The Hilmar Covenant Church will have a 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through to March 17, 2018. Meeting will be offered in the Hilmar Covenant Church Family Center; free of charge and open to any adult in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A personal workbook is provided at a cost of $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 31st annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are now being accepted using the web-based competition management system client.smarterentry.com/tcaa. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 22 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at www.Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will be accepting entries in the categories of landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787, email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org or visit www.Infocus-tcaa.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: The Stanislaus County special education master plan was under review by the Area VI Developmental Disabilities Board, the five-county agency charged with reviewing publicly funded programs for the handicapped. The board had initiated legal action against the county in early 1977 when the Superintendent of Schools, Neal E. Wade, disbanded the 1976 master plan advisory committee. The master plan had served 4,500 county students and had an approximately $8 million annual budget, $5.1 million coming from the state through a direct grant.
Comments