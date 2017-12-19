News

Modesto man ID'd as pedestrian who died after being struck

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 19, 2017 10:54 AM

The pedestrian who died early Monday morning after being was struck by a vehicle on West Hatch Road in Modesto has been identified at Kevin Haynes, 35, of Modesto.

Haynes was walking in a westbound lane of Hatch Road east of Dallas Street. Ceres resident Eugene DeHart, driving a 1997 Dodge, didn't see Haynes until it was too late to avoid striking him. DeHart swerved to the left but hit Haynes with the right side of his bumper.

Haynes was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



