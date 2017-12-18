Around the Region (12/19/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Never miss a local story.
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; sandwich and chips $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., #145
Info: The Modesto PC Users Group Meeting will celebrate the Holidays with Several Jeopardy Style Computer Games on your knowledge of technology and also test your knowledge of our great city of Modesto. The club will also have Holiday Season Carols, but with unusual “techno” lyrics. The Club will provide soft drinks. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Wednesday, 12:15 to 7:30 p.m.; Ceres, Walco International, 1908 Rockefeller Dr., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Calaveras Fair Beef Exhibitor Deadline
When: Thursday
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubillee announces requirements for junio livestock beef exhibitors. If you are planning to exhibit a market beef project or a replacement heifer project you must own the animal by Dec. 21. Heifers must have their Brucellosis vaccine before being accepted. The projects must be under the exhibitors management by Dec. 21. For more information contact the fair office at 209-736-2461 or visit www.frog-livestock.org.
MANTECA
What: Jingle Jam - The Big Give
When: Saturday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Community Church, 17900 Comconex Road
Info: The Cornerstone Community Church invites the public to its Jingle Jam - The Big Give event. There will be live music, games, kid-friendly comedy centered around the true meaning of Christmas and more. There will also be a special guest appearances from the “Frozen” cast - Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf. Every child will receive a special gift. Cost is $5. For more information contact the church office at 209-825-1220 or email office@cornerstonemanteca.com or visit www.cornerstonemanteca.com/events.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: Two advisory commissions in the city of Manteca - one made up of adults, the other teen-agers - gave reports concerning the city’s three-month-old ban on cruising. The city’s Crime Prevention and Awareness Commission recommended that the cruising ban be made permanent, citing the lawlessness of cruise nights and cost of policing the event. But the city’s Youth Advisory Commission disagreed. The youth commission, appointed by the City Council, asked city officials to allow an organized cruise the first Saturday of each month, and attached a petition signed by about 200 Manteca young people and adults urging a restoration of cruising in some form.
Comments