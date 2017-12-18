Around the Region (12/19/17)

Funeral procession held for firefighter killed battling California wildfire as wind continues to add danger

Much of the rest of Southern California was buffeted by powerful gusts that increased the wildfire risk across the region. The National Weather Service forecast red flag conditions for extreme fire danger through Sunday evening for Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The fire has burned more than 700 homes and currently threatens communities in Santa Barbara County. Parts of the city of Santa Barbara and the hillside enclaves of Montecito and Carpinteria remain under evacuation orders. However in neighboring Ventura County, where the fire started, officials lifted some evacuation orders early Sunday. A funeral procession was held on Sunday for Cory Iverson, the 32-year-old firefighter killed Thursday while battling the flames.