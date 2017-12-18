Stanislaus County licensed to wed (12/18/17)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
LOVE, Leslie R. and THIEU, Kim Le Thu
MILLS, Keiara S. and CASTANEDA, Fabian
RANSOM, Cory G. and ANDRDE, Jamie L.
Never miss a local story.
BINGHAM, Anna K. and JENKINS, Zephan P.
GALINDO, Marcos J. and PRADO, Susana
BRACKETT, Chad R. and CHAVEZ, Nicole R.
HERNANDEZ-GARCIA, Jesus H. and RAMOS, Crystal V.
YACOUB, Surma E. and SEGURA, Carlos
BUENROSTRO-RUELAS, Maria M. and RODRIGUEZ-FLORES, Eric D.
BINGHAM, Kevin R. and TRIGO, Juliette M.
COOK, Benjamin J. and JENKINS, Heidi S.
HUGGINS, Cord M. and TUNKEL, Gabrielle A.
BERGER, Robert D. and GRAGG, Brittany G.
JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ, Hector E. and VALDES, Joana
HERNANDEZ, Yesenia and MCCLAIN, Ashik R.
BURKES, Lynette A. and WALKER, Richard D.
SINGH, Mandeep and KAUR, Manjit
BARAJAS-CARDENAS, Elias and PEREZ-ALCARAZ, Hilda
KIEL, Michael A. and ENDICOTT, Colleen S.
BRITO, Daniel D. and CERVANTES-HERNANDEZ, Gloria
RICHARDSON, Kimberly L. and NEUDECK, Devin
SAAVEDRA, Lindi R. and STRONG, Joshua L.
CASTRO, Debra L. and SANDERS, Michael J.
HERNANDEZ, Tania and ORTIZ, III, Roberto
MUSED, Diana A. and AKPOVI, Gbewonmian P. G.
BAILEY, Amber N. and BRANCH, John L.
FAVILA, Christopher R. and ALBA SALDIVAR, Michelle G.
SANTOS-SALINAS, Salvador and CUMMINGS, Paloma M.
ABNEY, IV, George and NELSON, Ronai D.
LOPEZ, Maria G. and CONTRERAS-BARRAGAN, Roberto
HUMPHRES, Christopher W. and ACREE, Sharlene R.
LOMELI, JR., Eduardo and NUNO, Yaritsa
WEATHERS, Cyndall K. and SMILEY, Destiney M.
Comments