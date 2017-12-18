News

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (12/18/17)

Bee Staff Reports

December 18, 2017 11:47 AM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

LOVE, Leslie R. and THIEU, Kim Le Thu

MILLS, Keiara S. and CASTANEDA, Fabian

RANSOM, Cory G. and ANDRDE, Jamie L.

BINGHAM, Anna K. and JENKINS, Zephan P.

GALINDO, Marcos J. and PRADO, Susana

BRACKETT, Chad R. and CHAVEZ, Nicole R.

HERNANDEZ-GARCIA, Jesus H. and RAMOS, Crystal V.

YACOUB, Surma E. and SEGURA, Carlos

BUENROSTRO-RUELAS, Maria M. and RODRIGUEZ-FLORES, Eric D.

BINGHAM, Kevin R. and TRIGO, Juliette M.

COOK, Benjamin J. and JENKINS, Heidi S.

HUGGINS, Cord M. and TUNKEL, Gabrielle A.

BERGER, Robert D. and GRAGG, Brittany G.

JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ, Hector E. and VALDES, Joana

HERNANDEZ, Yesenia and MCCLAIN, Ashik R.

BURKES, Lynette A. and WALKER, Richard D.

SINGH, Mandeep and KAUR, Manjit

BARAJAS-CARDENAS, Elias and PEREZ-ALCARAZ, Hilda

KIEL, Michael A. and ENDICOTT, Colleen S.

BRITO, Daniel D. and CERVANTES-HERNANDEZ, Gloria

RICHARDSON, Kimberly L. and NEUDECK, Devin

SAAVEDRA, Lindi R. and STRONG, Joshua L.

CASTRO, Debra L. and SANDERS, Michael J.

HERNANDEZ, Tania and ORTIZ, III, Roberto

MUSED, Diana A. and AKPOVI, Gbewonmian P. G.

BAILEY, Amber N. and BRANCH, John L.

FAVILA, Christopher R. and ALBA SALDIVAR, Michelle G.

SANTOS-SALINAS, Salvador and CUMMINGS, Paloma M.

ABNEY, IV, George and NELSON, Ronai D.

LOPEZ, Maria G. and CONTRERAS-BARRAGAN, Roberto

HUMPHRES, Christopher W. and ACREE, Sharlene R.

LOMELI, JR., Eduardo and NUNO, Yaritsa

WEATHERS, Cyndall K. and SMILEY, Destiney M.

