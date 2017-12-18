News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hatch Road in Modesto dies from injuries

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 18, 2017 09:04 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 09:16 AM

A pedestrian died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on West Hatch Road east of Dallas Street in Modesto, authorities said.

Eugene DeHart, 77, of Ceres, was driving a 1997 Dodge west on Hatch when he saw the man walking in the lane. He swerved to the left to try to avoid the man. However, the victim was struck by the right bumper, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police, fire and medical personnel arrived to the scene. The victim, whose identity has been withheld until his family can be notified, was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

DeHart remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The CHP said his "sobriety was evaluated and (DeHart) was determined not to be under the influence at the time of the collision." However, drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out with respect to the pedestrian.

The collision remains under investigation.

