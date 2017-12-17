Central Valley Con takes over Plaza

More Videos

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Pause
Restoration work at Pet Rest cemetery 0:43

Restoration work at Pet Rest cemetery

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

FBI points out dangers of lasers aimed at aircraft 4:17

FBI points out dangers of lasers aimed at aircraft

Video from the scene as fire damages house in East Modesto 1:21

Video from the scene as fire damages house in East Modesto

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

  • Central Valley Con

    Central Valley Con took place at Modesto Centre Plaza for the third straight year Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The event brought more than 100 exhibitors and artists and also featured gaming and a costume contest.

Central Valley Con took place at Modesto Centre Plaza for the third straight year Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The event brought more than 100 exhibitors and artists and also featured gaming and a costume contest. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Central Valley Con took place at Modesto Centre Plaza for the third straight year Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The event brought more than 100 exhibitors and artists and also featured gaming and a costume contest. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

News

Central Valley Con takes over Plaza

December 17, 2017 06:21 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 06:30 PM

Central Valley Con took place at Modesto Centre Plaza for the third straight year Sunday. The event brought more than 100 exhibitors and artists and also featured gaming and a costume contest. The gathering is part of StocktonCon, which holds similar conventions there and in Lodi. They celebrate popular culture outlets such as comics, video games, Anime, Manga, science fiction, TV and film. The invited guests at Sunday’s version included actor Vincent M. Ward from “The Walking Dead,” Lucha Libre wrestler Ricky Banderas and actor Keith Coogan from “Adventures in Babysitting” and other films.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Pause
Restoration work at Pet Rest cemetery 0:43

Restoration work at Pet Rest cemetery

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game 0:23

Watch two long scoring plays from the Pitman-Turlock game

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

FBI points out dangers of lasers aimed at aircraft 4:17

FBI points out dangers of lasers aimed at aircraft

Video from the scene as fire damages house in East Modesto 1:21

Video from the scene as fire damages house in East Modesto

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

  • Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

    GIMBAL is the first of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) approved for public release. The footage shows what was on display in the cockpit for the pilots of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

View More Video