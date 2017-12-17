Central Valley Con takes over Plaza

Central Valley Con took place at Modesto Centre Plaza for the third straight year Sunday. The event brought more than 100 exhibitors and artists and also featured gaming and a costume contest. The gathering is part of StocktonCon, which holds similar conventions there and in Lodi. They celebrate popular culture outlets such as comics, video games, Anime, Manga, science fiction, TV and film. The invited guests at Sunday’s version included actor Vincent M. Ward from “The Walking Dead,” Lucha Libre wrestler Ricky Banderas and actor Keith Coogan from “Adventures in Babysitting” and other films.
