Around the Region (12/18/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Sons In Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement Branch 144 presents its Ladies Day Luncheon, with featured guest singer Rachel Grider. She will perform various older songs along with traditional Christmas songs. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Calaveras fair beef exhibitor deadline
When: Thursday
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubillee announces requirements for junior livestock beef exhibitors. If you are planning to exhibit a market beef project or a replacement heifer project you must own the animal by Dec. 21. Heifers must have their brucellosis vaccine before being accepted. For more information contact the fair office at 209-736-2461 or visit www.frog-livestock.org.
MERCED
What: Merced City Council
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Merced Civic Center, City Hall, 678 W. 18th St.
Info: The Merced City Council will be holding a regular meeting and on the agenda is setting fees for cannabis business permits and future town hall dates. The meeting will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center. The city’s cannabis business ordinance goes into effect Jan. 3, 2018 and the council is being asked to set fees for business permits and regulatory fees for commercial cannabis. The city is seeking public comment on the fee schedule and the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. City Council meetings are streamed live on the Internet at cityofmerced.legistar.com/Calendar. And a live broadcast can be seen on Comcast’s Government Channel 96. The agenda is posted online at www.cityofmerced.org and is available outside the chambers prior to the meeting.
MI-WUK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok Ranger Desk Closed
When: Dec. 18 through Summer
Where: Mi-Wok Ranger District office, CA-108, Mi-Wuk Village
Info: The front desk at the Mi-Wok Ranger District office will close indefinitely beginning Monday, Dec. 18, will reopen for the summer recreation season. Visitors needing permits or other assistance may visit the Forest Supervisor’s Office, located at 19777 Greenley Road in Sonora, the Summit Ranger Station on Highway 108, the Calaveras Ranger District on Highway 4 and the Groveland Ranger District on Highway 120. For more information and assitance call Supervisor’s Office at 209-532-3671, Calaveras Ranger District at 209-795-1381, Groveland Ranger District at 209-962-7825 or Summit Ranger District at 209-965-3434.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
