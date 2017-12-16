Limb lifted car roof "off like a can opener" as she drove in Oakdale; more wind damage

Sustained wind speeds of around 25 mph and gusts up to 44 mph Saturday kept first responders, public works and electric company officials inundated with calls.
There was a steady stream of reports of downed power lines, trees and limbs causing hazards and blocking roads throughout the day. Holiday decorations and community events also suffered.
One giant limb ripped from an oak tree on Highway 108/120 east of Oakdale could have been deadly for the motorist who was driving past when it came loose, said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Capt. Buck Condit.
A woman was westbound in a BMW approaching Oakdale in the area where the speed limit decreases from 55 to 45 mph when the limb, 10 inches in diameter, crashed through her windshield at about 11:45 a.m.
"It tore the hardtop BMW convertible roof off like a can opener," Condit said. The firefighters who responded to the scene "were absolutely amazed they were not looking at a fatal accident."
The limb missed the driver, who sustained only minor cuts and scrapes, and she was able to safely pull to the side of the road.
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 44 mph at the Modesto Airport and 49 mph at the Sacramento International Airport. Modesto Irrigation District and Pacific Gas & Electric reported small, scattered outages across the region. Troubleshooter teams from MID were out all day dealing with issues and downed lines.
The winds also wreaked havoc on holiday decorations. In downtown Modesto the Rockin' Holidays tree at Tenth Street Plaza was damaged and had to be taken down for repair. In Turlock the Ranch of Holidays Christmas Extravaganza at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds had several of its outdoor scenes destroyed by the gusts. As a result the event, which had been ticketed, will have free entry through the rest of the weekend. A donation for the Don't Be a Monster anti-bullying program is asked at the gate instead.
A wind advisory remained in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.
