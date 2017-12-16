News

Coulterville woman killed in crash near Jamestown

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 16, 2017 11:53 AM

A 56-year-old Coulterville woman died after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash west of Jamestown on Friday afternoon.

The woman was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse south on Highway 49 near Sims Road at about 4 p.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted onto the gravel shoulder on the west side of the road, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Randy Matyshock.

She turned the Mitsubishi to the left and it traveled across the southbound and northbound lanes, then hit a berm on the east shoulder and overturned multiple times.

The Mitsubishi hit a telephone pole before coming to rest on its top in a field, Matyshock said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected during the collision. She died at the scene.

Her name was not released Saturday.

