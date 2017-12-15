News

Stanislaus coroner looking for public's help in locating family of man found dead

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 15, 2017 05:19 PM

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a transient from Modesto whose body was found Friday morning on Ninth Street.

The body of Richard McDaniel, 67, was discovered by a groundskeeper at around 9:30 a.m. behind the Salvation Army building at 320 Ninth Street, according to Lt. Ivan Valencia of the Modesto Police Department.

His death was not considered suspicious.

Any family members of McDaniel's or anyone with information about his family is asked to call Detective Andrew Glover at 209-567-4480.

