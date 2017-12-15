Around the Region (12/16/17)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Candlelight Tours
When: Sunday, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Never miss a local story.
Info: The restored historic Victorian home will be festively decorated for the Holidays and docents in period dress will answer questions and demonste various aspects of life during the 1880s. Cost is $5. For more information call 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.org or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Aspiranet Gift Wrapping Party
When: Monday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Aspiranet office, 1620 Cummins Drive
Info: Aspiranet partnered with 38 Starbucks stores in Stanislaus County for its annual Holiday Gift drive to collect items for foster and at-risk youth in the area. Gifts donated will be wrapped by Starbucks employees and volunteers. Volunteers are needed to wrap and deliver gifts. For more information visit www.aspiranetholidays.org or contact Lysa Urban, 805-654-1564.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association warming hut will continue through the month of March, open every weekend. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
ESCALON
What: Craft Boutique Show
When: Weekends through Dec. 23
Where: Country Rose, 20150 Zumwalt Road
Info: The Country Rose invites the public to its 25 annual Craft Boutique Show. The show will feature handcrafted gifts, vintage antiques, confections and more on weekends through Dec. 23; doors open at 10 a.m. For more information call 209-576-5370.
SONORA
What: Columbia SHP: “A Miner’s Christimas”
When: Sunday
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park invites the public to its re-enactment program featuring docents in 1850s clothing. Visitors will be able to listen to stories and music of the season, roast chestnuts over an open fire, make old-fashioned crafts and enjoy the sights and sounds of Columbia decorated for the season. For more information call 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/columbia.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that California Governor Stephens issued a proclamation to public school authorities and teachers in the state, urging them to set aside a regular period each Monday morning, beginning Jan. 7, 1918, for instruction in food conservation. The proclamation was telegraphed to Ralph P. Merritt, Federal Food Commissioner, who then passed on the proclamation to the state public school systems.
Comments