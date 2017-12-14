Around the Region (12/15/17)

MODESTO
What: American Cancer Society Discovery Shop Sale
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, 3440 McHenry Ave., Suite A-12
Info: The American Cancer Society will be having its semi-annual sale of its entire store. All proceeds benefit cancer patients and cancer research. The hours of operation during the event are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Donations are welcome. For more information call 209-544-9279 or visit www.cancer.org.
What: McHenry Mansion Candlelight Tours
When: Friday and Sunday
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion invites the public to its Candlelight Tours. The tours will be Friday and Sunday, 5 to 8:30 p.m. The restored historic Victorian home will be festively decorated for the Holidays. There will be Docents in period dress available to answer questions and some will be demonstrating various aspects of life during the 1880’s. The cost is $5 per person. For more information call 209-549-0428 or email info@mchenrymansion.org or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snowshoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. starting time. Snow shoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. to make sure there are adequate snow shoes available. If you use the park’s snowshoes you must stay with the guide. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snow-shoe walks take about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Mariposa Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mariposa County High School, 5074 Old Hwy N.
Info: The Mariposa Symphony Orchestra invites the public to its 16th Annual Festive Holiday Concert in the Fiester Auditorium of Mariposa County High School. The MSO is a program of the Mariposa County Arts Council, Inc. The concert features British composer Sir Edward Elgar’s landmark “Variations on an Original Theme - Enigma.” The program will also include the French composer Louis Joseph Ferdinand Hérold’s “Zampa” Overture, along with seasonal favorites by Engelbert Humperdinck, Ralph Vaughan Williams and more. Tickets may be purchased online at the Mariposa County Arts Council’s website at squareup.com/market/mariposa-county-arts-council or by calling 209-966-3155.
SONORA
What: Columbia SHP: “A Miner’s Christimas”
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: The Columbia State Historic Park invites the public to its re-enactment program, “A Miner’s Christimas”. The program will feature docents in 1850s style clothing during the holidays in the historic gold mining town. Visitors will be able to listen to stories and music of the season, roast chestnuts over an open fire, make old-fashioned crafts, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as Columbia is decorated for the season. For more information call 209-588-9128 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/columbia.
What: Concert: “Symphony of the Sierra”
When: Sunday, 4 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: Columbia College will present a concert featuring works from the late 1890s to 2014. Musical works include; “The Children of Sanchez,” and “South County Sketches,” a medley of Duke Ellington’s works, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Procession of the Nobles, Gounod’s “Marionetten—Trauermarsch, Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson and more. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information visit news.gocolumbia.edu.
