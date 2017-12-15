Con alert: Downtown Modesto gets gaming, comics and more

Culture goes pop again in Modesto on Sunday as all things comics and gaming return to downtown.
Central Valley Con will mark its third year at Modesto Centre Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 17. The event features more than 100 exhibitors and artists as well as gaming and a costume contest. Several guests will appear at the event, from actors to comics creators.
The Modesto event is part of StocktonCon, which holds similar conventions in that city as well as in Lodi. The conventions look to raise awareness of valley artists as well as provide people a chance to experience popular culture outlets such as comics, video games, Anime, Manga, science fiction, TV and film, according to a press release.
Among the guests set for Sunday are actor Vincent M. Ward, known for his role as Oscar on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” Also appearing will be Lucha Libre wrestler Ricky Banderas, currently seen on “Lucha Underground” on the El Rey Network, and actor Keith Coogan who starred in “Adventures in Babysitting” and other films.
Others scheduled to appear include voice actor Gregg Berger (“Transformers”), visual effects artist C. Andrew Nelson (“Star Wars” series), Jack Guzman and Alyson Sullivan (“Power Rangers Wild Force”) and 7-foot, 3-inch tall George the Giant (“Big Fish”).
Professional comic artists and writers who have worked with Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics, IDW, Archie Comics and Dark Horse Comics also will be at the event, including Ramon Villalobos, Chris Marrinan, Tony Fleecs and Mel Smith.
Central Valley Con runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Tickets are $8 at the door, $5 at EventBrite.com. A portion of the proceeds from the Central Valley Con will benefit the Modesto Gospel Mission, according to the press release. For more, see http://facebook.com/centralvalleycon.
