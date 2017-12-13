Around the Region (12/14/17)

MODESTO
What: Traveleer’s Travel Club
When: Fridays, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Traveleer’s Travel Club invites the public to its informational meeting to learn about the clubs day trips and extended trips. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The hut will be open every weekend through March. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
ESCALON
What: Craft Boutique Show
When: Weekends through Dec. 23
Where: Country Rose, 20150 Zumwalt Rd.
Info: The Country Rose invites the public to its 25 annual Craft Boutique Show. The show will feature handcrafted gifts, vintage antiques, confections and more. The craft boutique show will be on select days, open: Dec. 16-17 and Monday, Dec. 18 thru Friday, Dec. 22. It will end on Saturday, Dec. 23. Doors open at 10 a.m., visitors will be able to schedule apointments for off-days. For more information call 209-576-5370.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 31st annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are now being accepted through client.smarterentry.com/tcaa. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 22 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at www.Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will be accepting entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787, email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org or visit www.Infocus-tcaa.org.
TURLOCK
What: West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive
Info: The West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites the public and stakeholders to the Agency’s next scheduled meeting to be held at TID in Board Room 105. For more information contact the Turlock Irrigation District at 209-883-8374 or visit www.tid.org.
What: “Pop Up” Trunk Show
When: Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is inviting artists and crafters to share their wares with its visitors at a pop-up show in the their lobby and studios. There will also be a a bonus Holiday Pajama Party from 7 to 8 p.m. Altogether, visitors will be able to enjoy cookies, cocoa, a holiday classic movie, and shopping. The Carnegie’s Gift Shop will also be open. Admission is free. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: The B. Zeff and Company of Modesto announced it would shut down its slaughterhouse, indefinitely. The firm was not broke, the owner indicated, as it did $8 million a year in business. Sam Zeff, manager, wanted to close in good condition with a $30,000 a month payroll. He cited the major reasons were due in part to the increases in the cost of labor and Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman’s decision to embargo the sale of hides to Japan, the chief buyer of hides in the world at that time.
