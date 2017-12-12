Hughson family’s story to be featured on ‘NBC Nightly News’

When Kimber and David Genzoli carried on a tradition of decorating an almond tree at the corner of their Hughson orchard to honor their daughter, they never imagined her story would impact so many in the community and eventually be shared nationally.
The story of Danielle Genzoli’s tree at Grayson and Tully roads ran in The Bee in October. Since then it has been retold in the New York Times’ California Today newsletter and will be featured on the “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” this week.
The tree became Danielle’s cause when her dad told her he planned to tear it out because it wasn’t growing as well as the others.
She called it her “Charlie Brown Tree” and her dad agreed to keep it. They began hanging a single bulb ornament on it at Christmas time.
But Danielle was killed in a car accident a few years later, in 2005 at the age of 16.
That year at Christmas, David Genzoli didn’t have the heart to continue the tradition. But one day, he and Kimber went to the tree to find someone had decorated it with homemade ornaments. They never found out who, but suspect it might have been a neighbor.
Since then people from around the community have began contributing their own ornaments each year, whether as a tribute to Danielle or a family member of their own who has passed. Dozens have shared their personal stories with the Genzolis about how the tree has affected them.
The decorated tree at the least spreads Christmas joy to passers-by. But for others who have lost loved ones, it provides hope during the holiday season, when their absence is particularly poignant.
A few years ago, David Genzoli began stringing lights on the tree and added a star topper so it could shine bright throughout the night. The family lights it on Danielle’s birthday, Dec. 8. It stays aglow through New Year’s Day.
The lighting usually involves a few close family members but this year, with all the publicity, at least 40 family and friends gathered for the lighting, along with the NBC Nightly News crew. Danielle would have been 29 this year.
The story is expected to be featured on the newscast some time this week, likely Wednesday or Thursday. The broadcast airs at 5:30 p.m. on KCRA (Channel 3).
Kimber Genzoli said the response to the Modesto Bee story has “been phenomenal. We had no idea it would reach as far as it did.”
But amid it all, the Genzoli family endured another loss. Kimber Genzoli’s father passed away the day before Thanksgiving, less than a week after suffering a stroke following heart surgery.
In the weeks leading up to the scheduled surgery, Kimber Genzoli spent most of her time caring for her father.
“My dad was pretty ill in the six weeks waiting for the surgery … we had some rough days,” she said. “Then the article came out in the (The Bee) and it just lit him up.”
While he knew the story of the tree well, it was inspiring, Kimber Genzoli said, for him to hear it through others’ perspective. The initial story and the ensuing national response gave them something else to talk about, to focus on and to look forward to other than the surgery.
“We would be having a bad day and then the New York Times got a hold of us ... It gave him hope,” Kimber Genzoli said. “When NBC news called he said, ‘You have to do it Kimber, if that story helps just one person, you have to do it.’”
This year another ornament was added to the tree. It was handmade by Kimber Genzoli’s aunt with the word “Papa” on it.
The tree isn’t the only tribute to Danielle. In 2010, Kimber and David, their son Ryan and a few close friends started a nonprofit to help youths and young adults in crisis called Danielle’s Gift.
To donate to or learn more about Danielle’s Gift, visit daniellesgift.org
