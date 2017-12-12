Around the Region (12/13/17)

MODESTO
What: Parish Penance Service
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: St. Joseph’s Church, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: Fellow parishioners and the public are invited to St. Joseph’s Parish Penance Service. For more information, call 209-551-4973 or visit www.stjmod.com.
What: Your Life Your Legacy
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Your Life Your Legacy Holiday Breakfast teaches about pre-planning for your family. To reserve call 209-883-1925 ext. 261.
What: Measure E Bond Oversight Committee
When: Thursday, 2 p.m.
Where: YCCD Board Room, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District invites the public and stakeholders to the next Citizens Measure E Oversight meeting in the district board room. For more information call 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Calaveras Fair Beef Exhibitors
When: Deadline Dec. 21
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Juniors planning to exhibit a market beef project or a replacement heifer project at the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee must own their animals by Dec. 21. Heifers must have their Brucellosis vaccine before being accepted. For more information call 209-736-2461 or visit www.frog-livestock.org.
HICKMAN
What: Hart Ransom and Hickman Charter Schools Winter Concert
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hickman Middle School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: The winter concert will feature the Hart Ransom and Hickman Charter Schools bands and recorder classes. The program will showcase the recorder class, three bands, a flute ensemble and a combination piece with the Intermediate and Advanced Bands playing “Winter Wonderland.” Admission is free. For more information contact Cathy L. George at cgeorge@hickmanschools.org.
NATIONAL
What: Freedom Award Nomination
When: Through Dec. 31
Where: Online
Info: The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award nominations are open through Dec. 31. Nominations for the Freedom Award must come from a Guard or Reserve service member, or their family members, employed by the organization they are nominating. Service members can nominate large and small employers from a broad cross-section of America, including health, transportation, hospitality, entertainment and many others. For more information about the Freedom Award, or for how to nominate your employer, visit www.FreedomAward.mil.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that an opinion poll in the city of Modesto decided on the city-owned Lincoln School site, a then-vacant five-acres of land at 17th and I streets, for a proposed community center. There were two other choices in the poll that citizens could have made: the Sears store at 10th and K streets and the Merry Garden area that was along Sixth Street facing the freeway.
