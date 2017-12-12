More Videos

A car accident Sunday evening south of the intersection of Las Palmas and Highway 33 ended fatally after a northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the street. Stanislaus County Sheriff deputy’s were investigating the accident. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Pedestrian killed in Patterson collision identified

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 12, 2017 01:20 PM

A 53-year-old Patterson man, Ricardo Rios, was killed in a traffic collision in that West Side city on Sunday evening, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday.

Rios was walking across Highway 33/South Second Street from a park to a food truck at 5:20 p.m., said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. A driver heading north on Highway 33 did not see him and struck Rios, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Bejaran said.

The Sheriff’s Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, Bejaran said. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, he said.

