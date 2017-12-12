Pedestrian killed in Patterson collision identified

A 53-year-old Patterson man, Ricardo Rios, was killed in a traffic collision in that West Side city on Sunday evening, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday.
Rios was walking across Highway 33/South Second Street from a park to a food truck at 5:20 p.m., said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. A driver heading north on Highway 33 did not see him and struck Rios, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Bejaran said.
The Sheriff’s Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, Bejaran said. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, he said.
