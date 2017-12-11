Art de Werk, a former city manager, police chief and public safety director in Ceres, will be considered formally to fill on an interim six-month basis the position vacated last year by the retirement of City Manager and Police Chief Frank Pietro.
Art de Werk, a former city manager, police chief and public safety director in Ceres, will be considered formally to fill on an interim six-month basis the position vacated last year by the retirement of City Manager and Police Chief Frank Pietro. Bart Ah You Modesto Bee file

News

A divided Atwater City Council appoints de Werk as interim city manager

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

December 11, 2017 09:08 PM

For the second time in a month, a divided Atwater City Council has chosen a new interim city manager.

Art de Werk, a 63-year-old former police chief and city manager in Ceres, will take over Atwater's top city job Jan. 3, following a 3-2 vote Monday appointing him to the position.

Atwater Mayor Jim Price and Councilman James Vineyard cast the dissenting votes. Councilmembers Cindy Vierra, Paul Creighton and Brian Raymond voted in support of de Werk's interim appointment.

De Werk's appointment was expected but remained hotly debated Monday as several members of the public expressed concerns with de Werk, including his experience and his relationships with Vierra and others.

Price expressed frustration with the yearlong process, which included a pricey headhunters report from a law firm.

There's some disagreement among councilmembers regarding what exactly that report said. Vierra and Creighton both told the Sun-Star that de Werk emerged as the top-rated candidate in the report. However, Vineyard on Monday told the public the report didn't rank specific candidates.

For his part, de Werk said he was eager to find ways to work with those who didn't support his appointment, saying he hoped to meet with his critics first. De Werk, in an interview outside council chambers following Monday's vote, said plans to have a series of meetings learning about community concerns and said he'd work to identify the council's top priorities moving forward.

This story will be updated Tuesday.

