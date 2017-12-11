This Lab comes to the rescue before seizures start. Petco is honoring ‘Toby the Great’

More Videos 2:28 Susan Levy Pause 0:57 Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl 1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:18 Valley fever: What you need to know 0:35 Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues 0:56 Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A teen with epilepsy wrote a story about his service dog and won a $5K grant for Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno Parker Rogers, 14, submitted a story to Petco about how his rescue dog, Toby, instinctively learned to detect his seizures and changed his life, winning a $5,000 grant for Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno from the Petco Foundation, as part of the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes campaign. His family adopted the beloved Toby from Labrador Retriever Rescue. Parker Rogers, 14, submitted a story to Petco about how his rescue dog, Toby, instinctively learned to detect his seizures and changed his life, winning a $5,000 grant for Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno from the Petco Foundation, as part of the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes campaign. His family adopted the beloved Toby from Labrador Retriever Rescue. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Parker Rogers, 14, submitted a story to Petco about how his rescue dog, Toby, instinctively learned to detect his seizures and changed his life, winning a $5,000 grant for Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno from the Petco Foundation, as part of the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes campaign. His family adopted the beloved Toby from Labrador Retriever Rescue. John Walker The Fresno Bee