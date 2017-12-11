‘I did it my way!!’: Matt Barnes announces retirement from NBA

More Videos 2:28 Susan Levy Pause 0:57 Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl 1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:18 Valley fever: What you need to know 0:35 Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues 0:56 Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

