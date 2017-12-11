Around the Region (12/12/17)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District invites the public and stakeholders to the districts next board of trustees meeting. The board meeting will be held at the YCCD District Office in the board room. For more information contact the YCCD Office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee, $5 for a sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
ESCALON
What: Accordion Music and Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be holding its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Bring a gift $15 in value to participate in a Christmas gift exchange. Admission is $ 5at the door. For more information call Karl Wucherer at 209-556-3105.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Elementary and Middle School Winter Concert
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hickman Middle School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: The Hickman Elementary and Middle School bands will present a Winter Concert in the Hickman Middle School gym. The program will feature the fourth grade recorder classes, the fifth grade beginning band, and the middle school Warrior band. Admission is free.
HUGHSON
What: Hughson Unified School District Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Unified District Office, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees will be holding its annual organizational meeting. The boards agenda may be found at www.boarddocs.com. For more information contact Jody Jorge, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, at 209-883-4428, ext. 4
SONORA
What: Tuolumne County Historical Society meeting/luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Sonora Hills Clubhouse, 19601 Greenley Rd.
Info: The Tuolumne County Historical Society (TCHS) will hold its annual meeting and Christmas soup luncheon in the community room at Sonora Hills Clubhouse. The event will begin with a short business meeting and election of 2018 TCHS officers. A variety of soups will be provided by current officers and members of the board of directors. Entertainment will be provided by a local ukulele group, S’more Ukes. The luncheon is free of charge and open to all members and guests. In addition to operating the Tuolumne County Museum, the society operates the History Research Center which is available for use by scholars and history buffs. For more information, call 209-532-1317 or visit the society’s website at www.TCHistory.org.
25 YEARS AGO: The Local Agency Formation Commission of San Joaquin County denied an appeal request from the city of Manteca over an Oct. 23, 1992 decision to give the city of Lathrop control over 600 acres of land at the west end of Yosemite Avenue. The battle over the disputed acreage had been going on for months and had led to hard feelings between officials in the two neighboring cities. The territory lay at the convergence of three important and heavily traveled routes in the Central Valley: Interstates 205 and 5 and Highway 120. By a 5-0 vote, the panel turned down Manteca's request to remove the territory from Lathrop's sphere of influence, a planning term for a city's ultimate growth area.
