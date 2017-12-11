Merced Sun-Star file photo
Merced Sun-Star file photo

News

79-year-old man suffers head injuries after struck by car in Atwater parking lot

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 11, 2017 10:09 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

A 79-year-old man suffered injuries when a car hit him in the Save Mart parking lot in Atwater on Sunday, police reported.

The incident occurred at about 7:22 p.m. A white Jeep SUV struck the man near the front entrance of the grocery store on Bellevue Avenue, the Atwater Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page. He had lacerations to the back of his head and was airlifted to a hospital in Stanislaus County.

The driver was not "impaired," according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire

    Help is on its way for the raging Southern California wildfires as helicopters draw water from a reservoir to drop on flames near Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria on Sunday afternoon.

Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire

Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire 0:56

Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire
Cellphone and body cam footage shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting man 2:32

Cellphone and body cam footage shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting man
Watch firefighters rescue struggling deer stranded on frozen lake 2:15

Watch firefighters rescue struggling deer stranded on frozen lake

View More Video