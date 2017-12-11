Watch firefighters rescue struggling deer stranded on frozen lake
Firefighters in Oregon rescue a deer stuck on ice near the Woodlands Golf Course in Sunriver, Oregon, which is east of Eugene. A rescue sled purchased on a grant from Firehouse Subs came in handy on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. when L4262 Sunriver Professional Firefighters got the call. That's firefighter JJ Johnston conducting the rescue with help from shore personnel.
L4262 Sunriver Professional Firefighters
Cellphone and body cam video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.
Just after 5 p.m. CHP, along with fire and EMS, were called to a head-on crash at the intersection Hamilton Road and Highway 33. One victim was transported by ambulance and another by helicopter to local hospitals according to CHP.
A car accident Sunday evening south of the intersection of Las Palmas and Highway 33 ended fatally after a northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the street. Stanislaus County Sheriff deputy’s were investigating the accident.
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
It's just takes five seconds to lose everything. "Thieves are going to take it all ... with no heart," says former smash-and-grab thief. He and the Fresno Police Department offer these tips to keep your car's contents safe during this holiday season.