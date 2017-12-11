Watch firefighters rescue struggling deer stranded on frozen lake

Firefighters in Oregon rescue a deer stuck on ice near the Woodlands Golf Course in Sunriver, Oregon, which is east of Eugene. A rescue sled purchased on a grant from Firehouse Subs came in handy on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. when L4262 Sunriver Professional Firefighters got the call. That's firefighter JJ Johnston conducting the rescue with help from shore personnel.