Two people flee after crashing into three parked cars in Merced. One arrested, police say

Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced The driver and passenger of a Toyota Corolla fled after crashing into three parked cars in Merced on P and 13th streets Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, according to the Merced Police Department.

