Around the Region (12/11/17)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board Policy Meeting
When: Monday, 12:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office and Columbia College
Info: The Yosemite Community College District and Columbia College invite the public and stakeholders to the districts next board policy committee meeting. For those attending in Stanislaus County, visit the YCCD District Office at 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Meeting Room B. For those attending in Tuolumne County, visit Columbia College at 116000 Columbia College Dr., Sonora, in the Manzanita Room. For more information contact the YCCD Office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 2:30 pm.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza,1800 Coffee Road, Suite 62
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. They provide support and help to others facing the same experience. A speaker to talk on cardiac rehab and stress management. The Mended Hearts mission is "inspiring hope and improving the quality of life for heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support." The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: SIR Branch 103 – Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 AM
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons in Retirement (SIR) organization is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. They have monthly luncheons with interesting speakers and good fellowship. This month is the clubs annual Ladies Day luncheon. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Bill at 209-529-4125 or Bob Kredit at 209-275-9530, or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Your Life Your Legacy
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Rd.
Info: Your Life Your Legacy Holiday Breakfast special. Give the gift of planning to yourself and your family. To learn more about pre planning or to reserve your seat call 209-883-1925 ext. 261.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 pm
Where: 2201 Morrill Road (northeast corner at Oakdale Road)
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents, and adult siblings are invited to attend. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee’s Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
