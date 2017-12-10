Can your holiday-light display blind pilots? Be careful, warns FAA

More Videos 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Pause 1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 1:02 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 2:05 How to look for a state job online 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 3:03 "We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help. Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help. FAA

Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help. FAA