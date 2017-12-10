Price hikes push health insurance shoppers into hard choices

In this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, photo, Stephanie and Lance Schmidt pose for a photo with their children, from left, Stella, Solomon and Theo, at their home in Oklahoma City. The Schmidt's have opted for a cost-sharing ministry this year after they realized their monthly insurance bill would have more than doubled to over $1,200 and stuck them with an $8,000 deductible for their family of five. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo