Manchester VA gets grant to add complementary practices

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 07:03 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester veterans' hospital will use a federal grant to give veterans access to yoga, meditation and other complementary health practices.

The program, called "Healing Into Wholeness" will start next spring. Participants will work with "Whole Health" coaches and peer support groups to create personal health inventories. Yoga, massage, biofeedback and other practices will be offered at the medical center or in other communities.

The medical center, which has been making improvements after allegations of substandard treatment and conditions, already has a yoga therapy and acupuncture program.

