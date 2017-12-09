Around the Region (12/09/17)

MODESTO
What: Compassionate Friends World Wide Candle Lighting
When: Sunday, 7 pm.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way
Info: Bereaved families and their friends are invited to attend this program in memory of children, grandchildren, and siblings who have died at any age, from any cause. If you plan to attend, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to pick up a complimentary candle and set your photo on the remembrance table. For more information or to RSVP for the event call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
What: YCCD Board Policy Meeting
When: Monday, 12:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office and Columbia College
Info: The Yosemite Community College District and Columbia College invite the public and stakeholders to the districts next board policy committee meeting. For those attending in Stanislaus County, visit the YCCD District Office at 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Meeting Room B. For those attending in Tuolumne County, visit Columbia College at 116000 Columbia College Dr., Sonora, in the Manzanita Room. For more information contact the YCCD Office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snowshoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. starting time. Snowshoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. to make sure there are adequate snowshoes available. If you use the park's snowshoes you must stay with the guide. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snowshoe walks take about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The warming hut will start on Thanksgiving Day and continue through the month of March. The hut will be open every weekend. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: 2nd Monday, 7 pm
Where: 2201 Morrill Road (NE corner at Oakdale Road)
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents, and adult siblings are invited to attend. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that as part of its outreach program to newly drafted men into the service, a Red Cross committee led by Mrs. Louis Harris and Mrs. A. Walstrum requested cakes and cookies for lunch boxes to be given out to the draftees. The total number of drafted Stanislaus men was 25, they were to head to Camp Lewis for training before entering the “Theater”. Those community that had wanted to contribute to the lunch boxes, were asked to bring their donations to the Red Cross room in the McHenry Library.
