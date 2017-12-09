More Videos

  • 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

    Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street.

News

2 dead after car crashes into cement wall in Atwater

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 09, 2017 04:47 PM

UPDATED 10 HOURS 46 MINUTES AGO

Two people died in a two-car collision in Atwater Saturday afternoon.

The victims were identified by the Merced County Sheriff's Office as 20-year-old Atwater resident Luis Casares and Jessica Rodriguez, a 18-year-old Merced resident.

The crash occurred at about 2:23 p.m. at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street, Atwater Police Sgt. Dave Sarginson said.

Atwater police and Merced County Fire officials arrived on scene and found one car wedged into a cement retaining wall with two people pinned inside the vehicle, he said.

"They excavated the bodies from the vehicle and tried to do CPR, at which time they were unable to save them," Sarginson said.

Sarginson said the preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle with the two victims was traveling east on Juniper Avenue with a westbound vehicle making a turning maneuver.

The cars collided, with the eastbound vehicle crashing into the wall, Sarginson said.

The 76-year-old female driver of the other vehicle, which suffered mild damage, didn't sustain any injuries, according to an Atwater Police Department news release..

No arrests were made at the scene, and investigators believe alcohol wasn't a factor, Sarginson said.

