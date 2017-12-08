Someone is shooting randomly at drivers. The bullet holes in their vehicles prove it

Random shootings on public roads have occurred recently in both Fresno and Madera counties, and sheriff’s investigators from both regions are seeking the public’s help to catch whoever is responsible.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday that the following incidents had occurred:
▪ On Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a vehicle traveling on Madera Avenue at Avenue 8 and a half was struck by bullets. No one was injured.
▪ On Dec. 1, a vehicle traveling on North Dickenson Avenue near West Shields Avenue at 4:30 p.m. was hit by bullets. The female driver was struck and later treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
▪ Three days later a motorist was driving on Madera Avenue near West Barstow Avenue at 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle was hit by bullets. No injuries occurred.
▪ On Dec. 7 a vehicle driving at 6:45 a.m. on Madera Avenue near Avenue 6 was hit by gunfire. Again, no injuries resulted.
In each of the incidents, the victims said they heard loud bangs as a vehicle passed them while heading the opposite direction.
Detectives need a clear description of the suspects and their vehicles.
“We encourage all drivers to pay attention to their surroundings wherever they are and immediately report dangerous situations, including possible gunfire on the roadways,” said Tony Botti, spokesman for Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.
Anyone with helpful information can call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers, 559-498-7867. A cash reward is available for information that helps solve these incidents.
