Listen to Modesto-, Merced-area kids vying to sing anthem at Foster Farms Bowl

The Modesto and Merced areas have produced five finalists in the auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl.
They are among 11 young contestants chosen from online video entries to take part in live judging at Monday's finals in San Francisco. The winner will sing the anthem at the Dec. 27 game between Arizona and Purdue at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. A national audience will watch on Fox Sports.
The auditions were open to soloists and groups who are up to 18 years old and live in the Northern San Joaquin Valley or Bay Area. They include:
- Danielle Lopez, 15, of Atwater
- Madisyn Sumter, 14, of Modesto
- Ashly Gomez, 17, of Ripon
- The Pitman High School Madrigals, from Turlock
- Makenna Boutelle, 17, of Turlock
Never miss a local story.
The finalists will perform Monday afternoon at the Hotel Nikko. The judges will include former 49ers defensive end Dennis Brown and Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.
The Livingston-based poultry company is sponsoring the college football game for a fourth straight year. It raises money for anti-hunger groups, including one to be selected by the anthem singer.
Last year's winner was Felisha Dias of Turlock. She chose the United Samaritans Foundation.
Details on the 2017 game and related activities are at www.levisstadium.com.
Comments