Listen to Modesto-, Merced-area kids vying to sing anthem at Foster Farms Bowl

Last year, sixteen-year-old Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation as recipient of a donation of chicken after winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest. She sang at yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. In addition to her singing win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals in her name. She is pictured here, with her father Elvis. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com