Last year, sixteen-year-old Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation as recipient of a donation of chicken after winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest. She sang at yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. In addition to her singing win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals in her name. She is pictured here, with her father Elvis.
Last year, sixteen-year-old Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation as recipient of a donation of chicken after winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest. She sang at yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. In addition to her singing win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals in her name. She is pictured here, with her father Elvis. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Last year, sixteen-year-old Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation as recipient of a donation of chicken after winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest. She sang at yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. In addition to her singing win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals in her name. She is pictured here, with her father Elvis. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

News

Listen to Modesto-, Merced-area kids vying to sing anthem at Foster Farms Bowl

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

December 09, 2017 07:57 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Modesto and Merced areas have produced five finalists in the auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl.

They are among 11 young contestants chosen from online video entries to take part in live judging at Monday's finals in San Francisco. The winner will sing the anthem at the Dec. 27 game between Arizona and Purdue at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. A national audience will watch on Fox Sports.

The auditions were open to soloists and groups who are up to 18 years old and live in the Northern San Joaquin Valley or Bay Area. They include:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The finalists will perform Monday afternoon at the Hotel Nikko. The judges will include former 49ers defensive end Dennis Brown and Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.

The Livingston-based poultry company is sponsoring the college football game for a fourth straight year. It raises money for anti-hunger groups, including one to be selected by the anthem singer.

Last year's winner was Felisha Dias of Turlock. She chose the United Samaritans Foundation.

Details on the 2017 game and related activities are at www.levisstadium.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

    Some progress was made battling the fires in Southern California, but now firefighters must now brace themselves for extreme wind that could spark new fires or grow smaller ones.

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"
Four-car pile-up on Sante Fe in Merced County. Injuries reported, police say 1:39

Four-car pile-up on Sante Fe in Merced County. Injuries reported, police say
Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

View More Video