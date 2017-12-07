These are the 6 major wildfires burning in Southern California

This story was last updated at 8 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, six major wildfires were burning across Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties, threatening more than 25,000 homes.

In total, the Thomas, Skirball, Rye, Creek, Liberty and Lilac fires had burned more than 169,500 acres late Friday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s a look at each of the fires:

Thomas Fire

The Thomas Fire was first reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday and has since burned 143,000 acres in Ventura County near highways 150 and 126 north of Santa Paula.

More than 470 structures have been destroyed, and an additional 108 damaged. Mandatory evacuations remain, though several in the city of Ventura and the area of Santa Paula were lifted Friday afternoon.

More than 3,870 fire personnel are fighting the fire, which continues to burn actively with extreme rates of spread and long range spotting when pushed by winds, according to Cal Fire. The fire is centered on the north and east side of Highway 150 and is also burning on the west side of Highway 30. On Wednesday, the fire pushed northwest of Ventura and reached Highway 101.

As of Friday evening, the fire was 10 percent contained.

Creek Fire

In northern Los Angeles County, the Creek Fire was first reported about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday and by Friday evening had burned about 15,619 acres.

The fire is established around Kagel Canyon Road, north of the Lake View Terrace area. Fifty-six homes and 49 outbuildings have been destroyed. About 1,960 fire personnel are fighting the fire and are being challenged by high winds, poor access and steep, rugged terrain.

Cal Fire says the Creek Fire will continue to impact multiple communities in the immediate area including Santa Clarita, Glendale, Olive View, Lakeview Terrace, Sunland, Shadow Hills, Sylmar, Pacoima, Lopez Canyon, and Kagel Canyon.

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected through Saturday with gusts between 50 and 70 mph. Single digit daytime humidity persists, with very little overnight recovery, the agency said Thursday.

The fire was 70 percent contained Friday evening.

Rye Fire

About 6,049 acres have burned in the Rye Fire along the Rye Canyon Loop, west of Valencia.

The fire was first reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and has since destroyed one structure, though Cal Fire says 5,460 structures are threatened.

More than 800 fire personnel were battling the fire Friday, after firefighters made progress Wednesday night constructing and holding perimeter fire lines. The return of strong offshore winds were a major concern Friday and residents were reminded to stay vigilant as conditions can change quickly.

It was 50 percent contained and had not grown by late Friday, after firefighters were able to strengthen perimeter lines overnight.

Lilac Fire

In San Diego County, the Lilac Fire was first reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, and quickly shot to 4,100 acres near Old Highway 395 at Dulin Road in rural Bonsall.

The fire had destroyed 105 buildings as of Friday evening. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the area of W. Lilac Road and Sullivan Middle School. Evacuation warnings were in effect north of Pala Road, south of Reche Road, west of I-15 Freeway, east of Green Canyon Road and W. Mission Road.

Old Highway 395 was closed in both directions between W. Lilac Road and Highway 76.

Three temporary evacuation shelters have been set up at Fallbrook High School, Pechanga Casino and Pala Casino.

The fire was 15 percent contained Friday evening.

Skirball Fire

The Skirball Fire exploded early Wednesday morning on the east side of the Sepulveda Pass, threatening the famed Getty Center and temporarily shutting down the 405 Freeway. It had burned 475 acres and was about 50 percent contained Friday.

Cal Fire says six structures have been destroyed and 12 damaged. Two minor injuries to firefighters were also reported.

More Videos 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Pause 1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 3:38 Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker 0:56 See some of the more than half a million #MeToo posts that have taken over Twitter 2:30 Roseville protesters object to tax bill 0:47 A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 6:25 How can children live like that? 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues Mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, after the Skirball Fire burned along 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 a.m. and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 am Wednesday and homes were on fire. Traffic was congested after Caltrans ordered the closure of Interstate 405 between Highway 101 and Interstate 10, the report said. This video shows the fire burning along the highway, as well as the gridlock conditions. Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues Mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, after the Skirball Fire burned along 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 a.m. and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 am Wednesday and homes were on fire. Traffic was congested after Caltrans ordered the closure of Interstate 405 between Highway 101 and Interstate 10, the report said. This video shows the fire burning along the highway, as well as the gridlock conditions. Instagram/raw__g via Storyful

Liberty Fire

The Liberty Fire broke out Thursday afternoon, quickly prompting evacuations in the area of Murrieta in Riverside County.

The fire has since burned 300 acres, and is 60 percent contained. It damaged one structure and six outbuildings.

All evacuations have been lifted as of Friday evening.