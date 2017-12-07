Around the Region (12/08/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Equine Unit Open house and horse sale
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC west campus equine unit, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: There are 11 horses for sale, with both mares and geldings, and horses at all ages and levels of training available. Breeds available include American Quarter Horse, American Paint Horse, Dutch Warmblood, and Clydesdale. Horses can be purchased the day of the sale or through a bidding process that will end at noon on December 11, 2017. The barn is open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on December 9, and horses can also be viewed by appointment on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Bids will be accepted via email or phone. All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the MJC equine program. Questions regarding the horse sale or the MJC Equine Program may be directed to Julie Haynes at 209-575-6872, or haynesj@mjc.edu.
ESCALON
What: Craft Boutique Show
When: Weekends through Dec. 23
Where: Country Rose, 20150 Zumwalt Rd.
Info: The Country Rose invites the public to its 25th annual Craft Boutique Show. The show will feature handcrafted gifts, vintage antiques, confections and more. The craft boutique show will be on Dec. 9-10, 16-17 and Monday, Dec. 18 thru Friday, Dec. 22. It will end on Saturday, Dec. 23. Doors open at 10 a.m., visitors will be able to schedule apointments for off-days. For more information call 209-576-5370.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 2:30 pm.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road, Suite 62
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209- 838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Concert, “It’s a Big Band Christmas”
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Music Department presents, “It’s a Big Band Christmas.” Set in the College Dogwood Theater, a 25-piece Big Band plus singers will features holiday classice like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and more. Reserved seating tickets are $15 and are on sale at the box office, college book store and select outlets in town. For more information or reserve your ticket call the college bookstore at 209-588-5126.
