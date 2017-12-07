Southern California wildfires update: Fire, evacuation maps and latest info

Updated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (will continue to update with new info):

Five major wildfires are burning in Southern California, and containment is increasing for many of them.

The Creek, Lilac, Rye, Skirball and Thomas fires in Ventura, San Diego and Los Angeles counties, which started between Monday and Thursday, have prompted the evacuation of close to 200,000 residents, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Liberty Fire in Riverside was 90 percent contained and held at 300 acres as of Friday night.

The Lilac Fire broke out at 11 a.m. Thursday in San Diego County, prompting evacuations. Areas reduced from evacuation orders to evacuation warnings as of 5 p.m. are listed here. It was more than 4,100 acres, according to Cal Fire, and was 20 percent contained as of Saturday morning.

The Thomas Fire (Ventura County), which is the largest, had burned 148,000 acres and was 15 percent contained by Saturday morning.

The Rye Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 6,049 acres and was 65 percent contained Saturday morning.

The Creek Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 15,619 acres and was 80 percent contained Saturday morning.

The Skirball Fire (Los Angeles County) had burned 475 acres with 50 percent containment Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It had destroyed six structures and damaged 12 more. Mandatory evacuation details can be found here.

How to stay up to date on the latest fire information:

You can also call these phone numbers, according to Cal Fire:

Ventura County (Thomas Fire): 805-465-6650

Los Angeles County (Rye Fire): 424-266-0701

Los Angeles County: 323-881-2412

Here’s a list of some ways to help fire victims: http://sacb.ee/c4w7.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles has a smoke model graphic for the areas affected:

Latest HRRR smoke model output continues to keep much of the smoke across the Santa Barbara South Coast then spreads south over Oxnard during the afternoon and evening. #Socal #CAwx #LAfire #ThomasFire #CreekFire #RyeFire pic.twitter.com/1ukaGqW88G — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 9, 2017

Here are maps of the fire zones and evacuations:

Los Angeles fires Red circles or squares on this map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

California wildfire forces beach community evacuations Along the California coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara the state's biggest wildfire approached beach communities as flames leapt from steep hillsides across US Highway 101 on Thursday. The flames forced an evacuation of dozens of homes at Faria Beach. The massive fire also threatened Ojai, a scenic mountain town of 7,000 people dubbed "Shangri-La" and known for its boutique hotels and New Age spiritual retreats. California wildfire forces beach community evacuations Along the California coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara the state's biggest wildfire approached beach communities as flames leapt from steep hillsides across US Highway 101 on Thursday. The flames forced an evacuation of dozens of homes at Faria Beach. The massive fire also threatened Ojai, a scenic mountain town of 7,000 people dubbed "Shangri-La" and known for its boutique hotels and New Age spiritual retreats. KEYT via AP

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Some progress was made battling the fires in Southern California, but now firefighters must now brace themselves for extreme wind that could spark new fires or grow smaller ones. Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Some progress was made battling the fires in Southern California, but now firefighters must now brace themselves for extreme wind that could spark new fires or grow smaller ones. Meta Viers McClatchy