Fire does $300k damage to Mexican market, warehouse in downtown Modesto

The Mercado y Dulceria Mexico market and warehouse at Ninth and D streets sustained more than $300,000 in damage to the building and its contents in a fire early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
Shortly after 1 a.m., an engine was dispatched to a fire alarm sounding at 301 Ninth in the Tillie Lewis Business Park. A Modesto police officer reported smoke and flames showing, and the call quickly was upgraded to a commercial working structure fire.
The response grew by four engines, a truck, a rescue unit and two battalion chiefs.
Firefighters forced entry and found the sprinkler system was holding the fire in check in the center of the large grocery store. Searches found no one in the business.
Conditions including heavy smoke created challenges for the crews because visibility was close to zero and the large shelves and aisles made it difficult to get to the heart of the fire, said Tim Tietjen, support and EMS division chief. Crews were able to “put positive pressure ventilation in place,” he said, making it possible to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. “We have nothing to believe it was suspicious,” Tietjen said, “but we’re still trying to locate the source of ignition, what actually caused the fire.”
Mercado y Dulceria Mexico was started as a candy store by brothers Jesus and Jorge Tovar in January 2016. It’s since expanded to carry everything from comals (griddles) to clothing to cowboy boots from Mexico to a large selection of piñatas.
