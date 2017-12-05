Around the Region (12/06/17)

MODESTO
What: Electronic Music Concert: “Synthsation Vibration”
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Department of Music presents, “Synthsation Vibration” an electronic music concert in the Music Recital Hall on East Campus. The concert is open to the public and admission is free with donations gratefully accepted. Campus parking is available in student lots for $2. The concert features original electronic music compositions created by student composers from the MJC electronic music classes and the MJC Electronic Music Club. The composers featured are Thor Barrera, Christopher Del Resario, Demestrice Deere, Evelin Lopez, Denarly Reyes, and Samuel Vigil. The MJC Electronic Music Studio director, David Dow, is also performing an original electronic music composition on the program. For more information contact Professor Dow at 209-575-6078 or email dowd@mjc.edu.
What: Compassionate Friends World Wide Candle Lighting
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto
Info: Bereaved families and their friends are invited to attend this program in memory of children, grandchildren, and siblings who have died at any age, from any cause. Please arrive early to pick up a complimentary candle and set your photo on the remembrance table. RSVP at 209-622-6786 or tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com
What: AFP - Yosemite Chapter Lunch Meeting
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J. St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals - Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The AFP will present its 2018 luncheon topics and bid farewell to outgoing AFP Yosemite President, Amber Flores and welcoming incoming president, Karen Williams. Festive attire is encouraged, cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to register email at afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Concert: “Illuminata - Music of the Season”
When: Friay, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC College Choir and Chamber Singers, directed by Professor Cathryn Tortell, present “Illuminata - Music of the Season” in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts. Tickets are $6 general admission and $5 for students, seniors, and children. Campus parking is free for the evening. Tickets are for sale in advance at the Auditorium Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday, 12 – 5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776 during these hours. Tickets are also available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Christmas Craft Fair
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 will host its 3 Annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit the lodge. For more information, contact Patty, 209-604-4444.
MANTECA
What: Christmas and Caring Ball
When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: F.E.S.M Lodge, 240 N. Main St.
Info: The Cpl. Charles O. Palmer II Memorial Troop Support presents Christmas and Caring. The dinner will feature choice of salmon or filet mignon with entertainment from The Crystal Image Band. Tickets are $75 per person. Funds raised are used to help active duty military and their families, veterans and their families and families of the fallen. For more information call 209-239-3088 or visit www.cplpalmertroopsupport.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 47 California counties, including Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne and San Joaquin, were to decide in March or June whether to continue to elect their county school superintendent or allow them to be appointed by local education boards. California State Attorney Evelie J. Younger, in an opinion received by county counsel offices, said the spring votes were mandated under Proposition 8, approved by voters in Nov. 1976 general election.
