Around the Region (12/05/17)

MODESTO
What: Concert: “From Verdi to Vader”
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Community Orchestra, directed by Professor Anne Martin, presents “From Verdi to Vader” – a winter concert in the Auditorium of the Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 general admission and $1 for students of all ages and seniors. There will be no permit required for campus parking around the Auditorium for the evening. Making a guest appearance at the concert are Darth Vader and Storm Troopers from the Central California Garrison, a division of the 501st Legion. Photo opportunities are available in the lobby before and after the concert, and during intermission. For more information contact Professor Anne Martin at 209-575-6646, or email martinan@mjc.edu.
What: Community Concert Band’s Fall Concert
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto JC Community Concert Band presents its Fall Concert in the Auditorium of the Performing Arts Center. There will be no permit required for campus parking around the Auditorium for the evening. The Concert Band, conducted by Director of Bands Erik Maki, will perform “In Flight” by Samuel R. Hazo, “To Tame the Perilous Skies” by David R. Holsinger, “Rushmore” by Alfred Reed, “Canticle of the Creatures” by Jim Curnow and “Festivata” by Elliot Del Borgo. For more information contact Professor Maki at 209-575-6184 or email makie@mjc.edu.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee, $5 sandqich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
RIPON
What: Concert - Voices for the King
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave.
Info: Immanuel Christian Reformed Church of Ripon presents its annual Christmas concert, “Voices for the King.” The audience will participate in singing Christmas carols. A free will offering will be received, of which the net proceeds will be given to Stockton Gospel Mission. For more information contact the church at 209-599-6163.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: A new Walmart was set open in the City of Ceres in May 1993. The new story was to have 130,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of Hatch and Mitchell roads. Stan Hayes, project manager for the general contractor, Northwest Group Inc. of Fresno, said construction of the store on the vacant 15-acre site began Oct. 26, 1992 and was on schedule. There were plans to open a Sam’s Club on an adjoining plot of land and the sale of the land had been in escrow. The Ceres Walmart project was then valued at $5.1 million.
